COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Springs police have arrested Dane Oliver Kallungi after he allegedly confessed to killing his wife Jepsy Kallungi. The 26-year-old has been missing since March 20, 2019.
According to court documents, Kallungi confessed to strangling his wife during a fight and burying her body in Teller County.
On Friday, detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department and other law enforcement were reportedly in Teller County searching for Jepsy's body.
Dane Kallungi, 38, is in custody in El Paso County to face charges in the case after he was extradited from New Mexico where he was arrested after he allegedly confessed to the murder to his ex-wife.
The Colorado Springs Police Department launched an investigation into Jepsy’s disappearance on April 4, 2019.