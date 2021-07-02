Five More Winners Announced For Comeback Cash ScholarshipsColorado unveiled the latest group of students to win a $50,000 scholarship for getting the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. All vaccinated children ages 12-17 are eligible to win.

6 minutes ago

Many People Are Excepted To Head To Colorado High County Ahead Of Holiday WeekendCDOT does warn travelers to be prepared for high traffic heading to the high country this holiday weekend.

7 minutes ago

Colorado Can Expect Higher Gas Prices Heading Into Fourth Of July WeekendColoradans who plan to travel for the Fourth of July weekend will see the most expensive gas prices since 2014, according to AAA. On Friday, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Colorado was $3.43, up almost a dollar over this time last year.

11 minutes ago

Operation Dry Water Aims To Crack Down On Boating Under The InfluencePeople heading out to reservoirs and other bodies of water at state parks around Colorado should be aware of boating laws. There are increased patrols this holiday weekend for those operating boats while under the influence.

11 minutes ago

Southwest Airlines Cancels Dozens Of Flights At Denver International Airport Due To WeatherSouthwest Airlines on Friday canceled dozens of flights at Denver International Airport in anticipation of strong storms in the afternoon. The airline issued an apology for those whose Fourth of July travel plans are affected by the cancellations.

12 minutes ago

Greeley Finalized Plans To Fix Drainage System Less Than 24 Hours Before Storm Flooded DowntownJust 24 hours before heavy rainstorms flooded historic downtown Greeley homes and roadways, the City of Greeley’s city manager finalized plans to fix the problem that caused the very issue.

12 minutes ago