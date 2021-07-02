DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado unveiled the latest group of students to win a $50,000 scholarship for getting the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. All vaccinated children ages 12-17 are eligible to win.
This week's winners included 15-year-old Louis, a high school sophomore from Adams County and 12-year-old Anna, a middle school student from Arapahoe County.
“I was afraid to get the shot but I feel safe about returning to school because of the vaccine,” said one winner.
"To answer the question about how the scholarship will help me stay at the top of my game is that now it affords me great opportunities and choices at formal education as an artist. I may not have had the chance or luxury to really study art but now with this scholarship, I can rely on the opportunity to fund my goals and develop my crafts as an artist," said another winner.
Colorado is one of several states offering lottery prizes, scholarships and other incentives to drive vaccination rates up. The Centennial State also has a giveaway in place for 25 scholarships for $50,000 each. One more drawing for the final round of Comeback Cash Scholarships will occur on Monday and winners will be announced later in the week.
The funds will be placed in a CollegeInvest account for the student to use when they pursue postsecondary education, including higher and technical education or credential programs. The funds can be left in the interest-bearing account for future educational use.
To learn more about the Comeback Cash Scholarship drawing, visit: ColoradoComebackCash.com.