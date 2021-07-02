DENVER (CBS4) – The first surge of monsoon moisture so far this season moved across Colorado on Thursday and it produced widespread showers and thunderstorms. The rain was particularly heavy in some areas east of the Continental Divide, especially along the Front Range. The following is a list of rain totals from CBS4 Weather Watchers and CoCoRaHS weather observers.

3.71″ – 7.2 miles SSE of Watkins

3.40″ – 1.2 miles NW of Greeley

3.32″ – 0.5 miles NNW of Greeley

3.30″ – 0.8 miles NW of Greeley

3.01″ – West Greeley

2.92″ – 1.1 miles ENE of Greeley

2.76″ – 1.8 miles N of Greeley

2.46″ – 1.8 miles SSW of Salida

2.45″ – 1.7 miles ESE of Greeley

2.39″ – 2.5 miles NW of Louisville

2.08″ – 4.9 miles SSE of Brush

2.06″ – 3.7 miles W of Elbert

2.05″ – 4.7 miles E of Boulder

1.99″ – 0.1 miles NW of Pueblo

1.82″ – 1.1 miles SSE of Trinidad

1.69″ – 3.9 miles SSE of Castle Rock

1.68″ – 3 miles NNE of Colorado Springs

1.65″ – 10.5 miles SE of Estes Park

1.63″ – Pinewood Springs

1.61″ – 4.6 miles NE of Ward

1.60″ – Superior

1.53″ – 7.1 miles WNW of Arvada

1.50″ – 2.3 miles S of Boulder

1.48″ – 0.9 miles WSW of Virginia Dale

1.33″ – 2.7 miles WSW of Broomfield

1.30″ – 10.6 miles N of Calhan

1.28″ – 11.6 miles W of Timpas

1.27″ – 3.7 miles NW of Agate

1.25″ – 10.2 miles W of Livermore

1.13″ – 0.6 miles NNW of Cedarwood

1.10″ – 0.6 miles N of Fountain

1.08″ – 0.1 miles ESE of Littleton

1.05″ – 5.1 miles ESE of Eaton

1.02″ – 1.8 miles SSW of Niwot

0.99″ – 0.5 miles N of Beulah

0.97″ – 2 miles SW of Centennial

0.96″ – 10.8 miles SSW of Bennett

0.87″ – 1.1 miles SSW of Rollinsville

0.85″ – 1.2 miles WSW of Ellicott

0.85″ – 22.3 miles NW of Canon City

0.83″ – 3.5 miles NE of Franktown

0.80″ – 0.6 miles S of Carr

0.80″ – 0.6 miles W of Evans

0.80″ – NW Westminster

0.79″ – 11.2 miles E of Rye

0.78″ – 1.7 miles ENE of Peyton

0.78″ – 8.9 miles WNW of Lyons

0.76″ – 6.2 miles SSW of Elizabeth

0.74″ – 2.1 miles ENE of Monument

0.72″ – 1.9 miles WSW of Nathrop

0.72″ – 3.3 miles SW of Walsenburg

0.71″ – 4 miles SSE of Aurora

0.69″ – 2 miles N of Colorado Springs

0.69″ – 9.4 miles W of New Raymer

0.67″ – 1.2 miles ESE of Manitou Springs

0.65″ – 8.7 miles ENE of Westcliffe

0.63″ – 8 miles SSW of Denver

0.59″ – 4.8 miles NW of Golden

0.55″ – 11.9 miles S of Strasburg

0.55″ – 3 miles SSE of Windsor

0.54″ – 2.5 miles SSE of Jamestown

0.52″ – 3.6 miles SE of Ramah

0.51″ – SW Lone Tree

0.49″ – 6 miles WSW of Fort Collins

0.49″ – 7.2 miles WNW of Lake George

0.48″ – 3 miles SW of Longmont

0.45″ – 2.7 miles WSW of Wheat Ridge

0.45″ – 1.9 miles SSE of Breckenridge

0.43″ – 4.7 miles SSE of Drake

0.42″ – 1.5 miles WSW of Lakewood

0.40″ – 3.7 miles N of Floyd Hill

0.39″ – 7.8 miles W of Limon

0.38″ – 2.1 miles SSW of Fort Morgan

0.34″ – 0.3 miles S of Blanca

0.34″ – 5.1 miles NW of Cripple Creek

0.30″ – 0.7 miles ESE of Highlands Ranch

0.30″ – Poudre Park

0.29″ – 4.5 miles E of Kersey

0.26″ – CBS4 Studio

0.25″ – Fort Collins

0.21″ – NE Broomfield

0.13″ – Sedalia

0.08″ – NE Thornton