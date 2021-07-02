DENVER (AP/CBS4) – Colorado Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has raised more than $1.5 million in her bid for reelection. That includes more than $750,000 in the fundraising quarter that ended at midnight Wednesday.
A leading Democratic challenger, state Sen. Kerry Donovan, has raised more than $1.1 million since the start of the year, including $457,000 in the second quarter, Colorado Politics reports.READ MORE: Judge: Rep. Lauren Boebert Can Block People On Personal Twitter
The campaign for Boebert, the first-term representative for the sprawling 3rd Congressional District, provided no details on the latest quarter’s totals, including money spent and money saved in the bank.
Quarterly reports are due to the Federal Election Commission on July 15.
Earlier this week, Boebert joined former President Donald Trump and other conservative leaders on a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border.
She filmed a campaign video at the border wall, with a cardboard cutout of Vice President Kamala Harris.
I went to the southern border to see what’s up, but I didn’t go alone… pic.twitter.com/m66fet7mUT
— Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) June 8, 2021
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)