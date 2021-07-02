CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Colorado News, Lauren Boebert

DENVER (AP/CBS4) – Colorado Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has raised more than $1.5 million in her bid for reelection. That includes more than $750,000 in the fundraising quarter that ended at midnight Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) waits for the beginning of a news conference in front of the U.S. Capitol July 1, 2021 in Washington, DC. (credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A leading Democratic challenger, state Sen. Kerry Donovan, has raised more than $1.1 million since the start of the year, including $457,000 in the second quarter, Colorado Politics reports.

READ MORE: Judge: Rep. Lauren Boebert Can Block People On Personal Twitter

The campaign for Boebert, the first-term representative for the sprawling 3rd Congressional District, provided no details on the latest quarter’s totals, including money spent and money saved in the bank.

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado, center, listens during a House Natural Resources Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (credit: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Quarterly reports are due to the Federal Election Commission on July 15.

Earlier this week, Boebert joined former President Donald Trump and other conservative leaders on a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border.

She filmed a campaign video at the border wall, with a cardboard cutout of Vice President Kamala Harris.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)  

Anica Padilla