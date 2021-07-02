(CBS4) — The Colorado Air National Guard will join Independence Day observances and celebrations with F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft flyovers on Sunday, July 4.
The 140th Wing will launch the jets from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora, around 10 a.m. and return around noon.READ MORE: Denver's Inspiration Point Park Getting New Playground, Picnic Site With Shade Pavilion
The approximate locations and times where the formation of fighters will perform flyovers are:READ MORE: Police Arrest Dane Kallungi After Alleged Confession To Killing Wife Jepsy Kallungi, Search Continues For Body
- Lake City – 10:24 a.m.
- Silverton – 10:27 a.m.
- Telluride – 10:30 a.m.
- Redstone -10:40 a.m.
- New Castle – 10:44 a.m.
- Eagle – 10:57 a.m.
- Vail -11:01 a.m.
- Grand Lake – 11:08 a.m.
- Windsor – 11:21 a.m.
- Westminster – 11:29 a.m.
All times and locations are approximate. Weather and visibility can impact the flyover schedule, or force it to be canceled.MORE NEWS: 'How Can You Do That To A Senior Citizen?' Thieves Make Away With Woman's Car On Colorado's Eastern Plains
“The flyovers showcase the investment in the readiness and modernization of our force,” officials stated. “Flyovers are conducted at no additional cost to the taxpayer and serve as training for our pilots.”