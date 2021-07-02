HUDSON, Colo. (CBS4) – Connie Patterson’s father recently died. He left her a little money and the Colorado resident used it to buy herself a White 2016 Kio Rio.

“I bought the car brand new thinking it would last me the rest of my life,” she said. “It was paid off. I didn’t have any car payments. It was from my dad.”



She primarily used it to get to the store in Hudson where she lives and drive herself and her friends from their retirement community to doctors’ appointments. On the morning of June 23, she left her apartment to walk her dog and made a terrible discovery.

“I went around the corner and my car was gone,” Patterson said.



She says thieves struck the parking lot of her community stealing things from cars.

“They started down at the other end of the parking lot and came up this way,” Patterson said.

She says losing her car has been very hard on her and has affected how she lives her life.

“I don’t know how to get to my doctor’s or anything now,” Patterson said.

Without that car she is stuck at her apartment. There are no stores within walking distance and she has no idea how she will get to the doctor to treat her COPD.



The same night neighbors caught people on video stealing from cars nearby. They and Patterson both called the police.

Patterson says she just wants her car back. She has this message for the thieves; “Please if you can bring my car back. Put it in the parking lot. Nothing needs to be said. How can you do that to somebody who’s a senior citizen?”



Connie is raising money for a new car. If you would like to donate you can do so here: http://spot.fund/eOzD9g



If you know anything about this case that might be helpful to investigators, you are asked to call Hudson police.