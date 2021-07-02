JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– People heading out to reservoirs and other bodies of water at state parks around Colorado should be aware of boating laws. There are increased patrols this holiday weekend for those operating boats while under the influence.
Chatfield State Park is one location taking part in “Operation Dry Water.”
“I think we are seeing an increase in people having a designated driver. However, it still just takes one person to cause a crash and hurt an innocent family, so we all need to be responsible and have a designated driver on a boat or a vehicle,” said Colorado Parks and Wildlife Boating Safety Coordinator Jim Hawkins.
CPW is working in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Heat Is On campaign targeting impaired drivers on the road.