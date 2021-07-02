AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Aurora is hosting a public fireworks show on the 4th of July in 2021, but there won’t but the usual activities and music to go along with it. They will be launched from Bicentennial Park.
People will be allowed onto Aurora Municipal Center’s Great Lawn at at 6 p.m. and the fireworks show is scheduled to start at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Residents can bring food and drinks as well as blankets and chairs to view the fireworks from the lawn. The display will also be visible from other parks and neighborhoods nearby.
The Aurora Municipal Center is located at 15151 E. Alameda Parkway.
Get more information at auroragov.org.