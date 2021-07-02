BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A day after the NCAA passed a new rule allowing players to make money off their name, image and likeness, a University of Colorado football player took to Twitter to solicit buyers. The new rule allows student-athletes to sell autographs, make paid endorsements, accept sponsorships from businesses, and – for those with big social media followings – promote products.

CU running back Ashaad Clayton sent a tweet letting sponsors know he was on the market.

“As soon as tweeted it, I had, like, restaurants I’ve never even heard of emailing. I’m like, ‘Ohhhh,'” said Clayton.

Clayton says the new rule could give his family a new life, “My mom is a single mom and I’ll do whatever, whatever just to help out. Any money in my pocket, I’ll do whatever.”

CU basketball star Evan Battey is taking more of a wait-and-see approach, “If stuff comes my way, I’ll look into it but for right now I’m looking for wins.”

CU basketball head coach Tad Boyle says it’s fine with him if players take advantage of the opportunity, but he’ll have no part in it.

“I think it will be interesting to see how it plays out and it’ll be interesting to see how it affects recruiting,” said Boyle.

CSU Athletics Director Joe Parker says there’s still a lot of unknowns, “It’s a brave new world, a new frontier.”

While he’s still trying to navigate that new world, he doesn’t see it costing the schools much. Athletes can sell a jersey with their name but not the CSU logo. He also suspects not every athlete who can take advantage of the opportunity will do so.

Building a brand, he notes, isn’t easy, “They’re going to have to make a very conscious choice to construct a business enterprise and I think some will choose to attempt to do that and some will have success and some won’t.”

Clayton has hired an agent to handle his business affairs and hopes endorsements are just the beginning.

“Never know what God has in store for the future,” said Clayton.

CSU’s athletic director says a pay-to-play model would have a big negative impact on school budgets. For now, schools can’t even use the promise of endorsements as a recruiting tool, although there’s concern some will try.

CU’s athletic director plans to hold a press conference next week to talk about potential impacts there.