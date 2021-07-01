WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Deputies in Weld County are asking for the public’s help to identify a car theft suspect. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office released photos of the suspect who is accused of eluding deputies in a stolen car.
Around 9 am. Saturday, deputies at a gas station near Roggen spotted a 2011 Ford Fiesta that did not have license plates. When the deputies pulled behind the car, the driver pulled away and drove west on Interstate 76.
Deputies tried to pull the car over, but the driver would not stop. Investigators say a woman was sitting in the passenger seat.
Investigators later learned that the vehicle was stolen out of Morgan County. Anyone who recognizes the driver is asked to call Deputy Desarae Burson at (970) 400-4135 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or by visiting crimeshurt.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.