(CBS4) – Colorado residents in many areas are dealing with flooding issues this year, and the National Weather Service in Boulder is sending out a warning about the dangers when heavy rains push through.
The NWS sent out a tweet saying it takes just a few inches of water to put your safety in jeopardy.
Do you know how deep the water really is? Never underestimate the power of running water. It takes just a few inches to put your safety in jeopardy. #TurnAroundDontDrown #COwx pic.twitter.com/OMQA2qAbpE
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 1, 2021
They say 6 inches of fast moving water can knock over and carry away an adult and 12 inches of fast moving water can carry away a small car.
When you’ve got 18 to 24 inches of fast moving water, that can carry away most large SUVs, vans and trucks.
NWS’s safety message is it’s always best to turn around so you don’t drown.
