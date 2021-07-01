GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – The National Weather Service says 3 to 4 inches of rain fell in Greeley in a one hour period early Thursday afternoon. A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for south sentral Weld County at the time and most of Colorado’s Front Range remains in a Flash Flood Watch Thursday afternoon and evening.
Anne Giles Delaney of the Greeley Tribune found water rushing down the road at 11th Avenue and 13th Street.
Flash flood warning in effect in Greeley this afternoon and we had heavy rain and a lot of water on 11th Avenue and at the intersection with 13th Street. #cowx #coloradoweather @NWSBoulder pic.twitter.com/s0pygZyKRc
— Anne Giles Delaney (@AnneGDelaney) July 1, 2021
Casey Hutchins captured video of standing water outside the Weld County Health Department in a parking lot. That’s at 17th ave and O Street.
17th Avenue and O Street in Greeley 😳 #COwx pic.twitter.com/ZoGFaM8Vvs
— Casey Hutchins (@casehutch) July 1, 2021
The NWS office in Boulder tweeted “Heads up Greeley! Radar and rain gauge observations show up to 3-4″ of rain in the last hour! We’re starting to see reports of street flooding and stalled vehicles.”
Earlier in the day the NWS sent out a warning about the dangers of flash flooding. They say 6 inches of fast moving water can knock over and carry away an adult and 12 inches of fast moving water can carry away a small car. When you’ve got 18 to 24 inches of fast moving water, that can carry away most large SUVs, vans and trucks.
