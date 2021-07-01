RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews are making major progress on the Oil Springs Fire in western Colorado. The fire was 76% contained as of Thursday morning.
"Firefighters made great progress on the northern portion of the fire yesterday, which resulted in more containment reported," officials stated Thursday morning.
The Oil Springs Fire is burning about 20 miles south of Rangely and spanned over 12,000 acres.
More than 320 fire personnel are fighting the wildfire. They will now focus containment efforts on the east side of the fire, but crews will remain out in various locations patrolling for any problems.
Minimal growth is expected.
Highway 139 was reopened over the weekend, but both County Roads 116 and 113 remain closed.
Lightning caused the fire on June 18.