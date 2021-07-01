PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Parker will launch fireworks from Salisbury Park on the 4th of July this year. People hoping to get close to the display will need to purchase a parking pass.
The passes range in price, starting at $10. Some of the passes get you access to events beforehand, like a band, magic show and food vendors.
“These (passes) will allow us to welcome our community back at a level they are comfortable, while providing the necessary event and attendance flexibility to accommodate still fluctuating health guidelines,” city officials wrote on their website.
Get more information and find out how to buy a ticket at at parkeronline.org