ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s a monthly tradition around Olde Town, but Thursday Nite Bites took on more meaning this week. The community came together to honor and remember fallen Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley and Johnny Hurley while getting back out into the heart of the town.

“We’re a community. It’s super safe. We just want to be together, listen to some music and have some bites,” said Scott Spears who owns a handful of businesses in Olde Town from socks to ice cream and popular restaurants. “We felt like we wanted to get the community back together, back to Olde Town to heal together to remember. That Olde Town is much more than what happened.”

The rain kept the crowd away early in the evening. But as sun and a rainbow appeared so did people ready to try something from nearly two-dozen participating establishments.

“I was glad everyone was out here in the rain tonight and getting back out to celebrate Arvada,” said Amanda Darrow who was braving the sprinkles.

The $50 tickets acted more like a donation to funds that will help the families of the victims. The proceeds from tickets sold on Thursday will go to the family of fallen Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley through the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation and the family of Johnny Hurley through their GoFundMe account. A donation will also be made to Mental Health for Jefferson County from the money earned by the event.

“Number one, we want to fundraise for those that were most affected last week. The Hurley family, Officer Beesley and Jefferson Center for Mental Health,” said Jean Gordon with the Arvada Visitor’s Center. “We want you to know Olde Town is open, we’re safe, we’re here. Our businesses really need the support right now.”

“Every day is better,” said Spears. “Hopefully, we can be together and be with our friends, our family, our neighbors and try to heal together. Love each other and that’s why we came together in Olde Town.”