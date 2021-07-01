Adams County/Brighton: ON SATURDAY, JULY 3: Free celebration at Riverdale Regional Park in Brighton. Cornhole tournament, live entertainment from Morgan Evans and The Tyler Walker Band, food and beverage options, and musical fireworks.

Arvada: Arvada will set off a display of fireworks at Stenger Sports Complex to celebrate Independence Day. The gates open at 7 p.m. Stenger Sports Complex is located at West 58th Avenue and Oak Street.

Aspen: A tribute to Aspen – Embrace your red, white, & blue and express your stars & stripes as we celebrate America’s Independence Day…Aspen-Style! Free yoga, a traditional parade, Movie at the Aspen Ice Garden and a concert.

Berthoud: ON SATURDAY, JULY 3 — Berthoud Fireworks Celebration — Festival at Bein Baseball Complex from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. includes food trucks and kids zone. Fireworks show starts at 9 p.m. and should be visible throughout the community.

Boulder: July 4th Celebration with Boulder Symphony — Celebrate July 4th with Independence Day symphonic classics, from Copland to William Tell, and the 1812 Overture at the Boulder Bandshell. Also featured is the music from Star Wars by John Williams and Gregory T.S. Walker’s music for Rapper and Orchestra. Concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets $16/adults, $5/children. No post-concert fireworks.



Breckenridge: America’s Birthday Spectacular — Celebrate Independence Day with the National Repertory Orchestra! America’s Birthday Spectacular is dedicated to all who have served and are currently in uniform with thanks from a grateful nation.

Broomfield: Spend your Fourth of July with your family, friends, and Broomfield neighbors at the 2021 Great American Picnic! Starting at 5 p.m. at Broomfield County Commons Park, there will be fun for the whole family, with inflatables, concessions and food vendors and a beer garden for those 21+. Add a creative spin to your holiday in the one-of-a-kind Bike Parade, then enjoy the show with music and giveaways starting at 6 p.m. The evening ends with a bang with fireworks set off at 9:30 p.m.

Castle Rock: A 15-minute fireworks show will shoot off from the top of Santa Fe Quarry Mesa (from the butte located just south of The Meadows, above Red Hawk Ridge Golf Course) after sundown, about 9:30 p.m. There will be a three-shot salute five minutes before the show and then another three-shot salute one minute to the start. Fireworks should visible from most places in town and throughout the I-25 corridor.

Suggested viewing sites: Castle Rock Service Center (4175 N. Castleton Court), Castle Rock Recreation Center – lower lot (2301 Woodlands Blvd.), Red Hawk Ridge Golf Course (2156 Red Hawk Ridge Dr.), Butterfield Crossing Park – south side (3952 W. Butterfield Crossing Dr.), Bison Park (1390 Clear Sky Way), Castle North Park (801 Canyon Dr.), Deputy Zack S. Parrish III Memorial Park (2020 Fiddle Rd.), Festival Park (300 Second St.), Metzler Ranch Community Park, 4175 Trail Boss Dr.) and Pedestrian bridge over Wolfensberger Road.

Commerce City: The annual Commerce City 4thFest takes place at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Pre-match festival starts at 5 p.m. on Burgundy Boulevard is and FREE to all. Largest public fireworks show in Colorado around 9:30 p.m. Parking lots open at 4 p.m. Limited parking so RTD bus and rail system is encouraged. Route 62 bus stop is at the stadium’s front door.

DENVER

“ALL AMERICAN 4th of July Picnic,” complete with bike parade, family games, live jazz music, and a “Fire Truck hosing down the kids if they don’t get called away.” The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Montclair Park. Ballpark Collective Stars & Stripes Streetfest: July 2-13. The event features local Denver and Colorado businesses, vendors, food, drinks, games, live bands, DJs, and our popular silent discos. Noon to 11:55 p.m. at 2127 Larimer St.

City Park Jazz: Purnell Steen and the Five Points Ambassadors will play Sunday, July 4, from 6-8 p.m. Coors Field: Friday, July 2, and Saturday, July 3 — Fireworks displays often start 20-30 minutes after the final out of the game. That’s because, as in past years, fans sitting in the left field bleachers and the Rockpile seating behind center field will move down to the field for not only safety’s sake, but also the best viewing experience. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. on Friday and 7:10 p.m. on Saturday. Denver’s Liberty Run 4 Mile and Kids Firecracker Fun Run takes place on July 4 from 8-11 a.m. Join in person at Washington Park, or anywhere in the USA! Elitch Gardens: Fireworks extravaganza presented by Pepsi! Shows start at park closing time. Meet In The Street: The Downtown Denver Partnership and the City & County of Denver present Meet in the Street: a vibrant summer festival taking over the 16th Street Mall on the following weekends: May 29-31, July 3-5, August 7-8 and September 4-6. Experience live music, extended restaurant patios, games, activities, and more, as we reconnect in our center city this summer. Park Hill 4th of July Parade: Denver’s largest Independence Day march will once again take place in Park Hill, one of Denver’s oldest, most historic and diverse neighborhoods. The parade includes floats, marching bands, dancers, community groups and much, much more. The parade runs along 23rd Ave., right through the heart of Park Hill, from 1:30-3 p.m.

Dillon: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Lakeside Market featuring Dillon Farmers Market and town merchants, the National Repertory Orchestra at the Dillon Amphitheatre, a boat parade, turtle races, and “Old Fashioned Activities at Town Park.”

Englewood/Littleton/Arapahoe County — ON FRIDAY, JULY 3 — The City of Englewood is excited to announce an evening of fun, food and fireworks to celebrate this year’s Fourth of July on July 3, 2021. The fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m.



“The Annual Fourth of July Event brings together friends and families from four areas – Englewood, Littleton, Sheridan, Arapahoe County and the South Suburban Parks & Recreation. Celebrate our National Holiday with friends and family at Belleview Park and Cornerstone Park starting at 5 p.m. Enjoy local business vendors and food trucks. Bring a picnic dinner and blankets to watch the fireworks!” officials stated.

Erie: ON SATURDAY, JULY 3 — Erie Fireworks Show — The 2021 celebration will be at the Erie Community Center, at 450 Powers St. Limited public parking available at the Erie Community Center beginning at 7 p.m. Alternate modes of transportation encouraged, bike racks available for use. Fireworks display starts at about 9:30 p.m. Erie Community Center campus and parking lot and Erie Community Park tennis court close at 6 p.m. The skatepark will also be closed after dark.

Estes Park: “Steam-to-Electric” Coolest Car Show includes 100+ vehicles on display at the Estes Park Events Complex. Estes Village Band gives a FREE concert at 7 p.m. at Performance Park Amphitheater. Fireworks over Lake Estes at 9:30 p.m. Estes Park FREE shuttles have extended evening hours this day to take you to all activities. In addition (to be confirmed): The Big Bang Concert (fee for admission) offers a view of the fireworks along with music, food, local craft beer and wine at the Estes Park Fairgrounds in the Grandstands.

Firestone: Parade with floats, decorated vehicle displays, marching bands, classic cars, motorcycles, and more runs from 10 a.m. to about noon. It starts at Thunder Valley K-8 and makes its way through Historic Firestone to Miners Park. Main event from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at Miner’s Park (170 Grant Ave.). Includes Maker’s Market, classic car show, live entertainment and free activities — carnival rides, bungee trampolines, laser tag arena, face painting and games. Enjoy a full meal or a festival dessert in the Food Truck area and grab a beverage in the beer garden. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m

Fort Collins: Hot air balloon launch at 6 a.m. Stars & Trucks Parade at 10 a.m. (Check website for route map.) Drive-in fireworks show at The Ranch Event Complex in Loveland. Gates open at 6 p.m. Fireworks around 9:15 p.m.

Fort Lupton: Community Park is filled with fun activities from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. including a Ninja Warrior Course with cash prizes (register to compete in advance online), car & bike show, water slides, bounce houses, petting zoo, tractor people mover, pony rides, live DJ and more. Food trucks on site. Country music concert with Kimi Most at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks show at dark courtesy of the Fort Lupton Fire Protection District.

Fort Morgan: ON SATURDAY, JULY 3 — I-76 Speedway Racing — Races start at 5 p.m. on the dirt, oval track. Post-race fireworks. Grandstand admission $12/adults, $4/youth (6 to 12).



Frisco: “…three blocks of Frisco Main Street from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue will be transformed into a pedestrian and bike only zone with open air dining and shopping and twinkling lights overhead.” Events Friday, Saturday and Sunday!

Glendale: ON FRIDAY, JULY 2 – One of the largest and oldest in Denver. Starts at about 9 p.m. Prime viewing spots at 600 and 650 Cherry Street, along Exposition Dr., between S. Cherry & Four Mile House, north of Virginia Avenue, south of Cherry Creek Drive and west of Colorado Blvd. Many people gather in and around the parking lots at Whole Foods Colo. Blvd. and CitySet to watch.



Golden: Golden 4th of July Festival — Annual festival in Lions Park from noon to 9:30 p.m. Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts play from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Something Underground performs from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Food and beer available for purchase. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. 1300 10th St.

Grand Lake: Fireworks begin after it is fully dark outside, often closer to 10 p.m., so bring layers so you can be dressed accordingly. The fireworks are visible all over town. It takes an extended amount of time to exit Grand Lake after the fireworks. Many venues offer music and food after the show. Prepare to spend some time in town to wait out the traffic.

Highlands Ranch: There will be a display of fireworks at Highland Heritage Regional Park — but the park will be CLOSED to the public (pedestrian and vehicle). This show will be visible from many viewing locations throughout Highlands Ranch. Please note that they will not have organized activities or live bands at the park. Fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m.

Idaho Springs: An afternoon complete with live music, beer garden and dancing in downtown at Citizens Park. Live Music and entertainment starts at 2 p.m. Fireworks Show at 9:15 p.m. over Charlie Tayler Waterwheel.

Lone Tree: Independence Day Celebration — Party at Prairie Sky Park. Enjoy tunes from a DJ, roving entertainment and a live concert from Jakarta. Bring your blankets, camping chairs, coolers, outdoor games and mingle with your friends and neighbors. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. This year’s display will be launched from an open space on the corner of RidgeGate Parkway and Bellwether Lane.



Loveland: Drive-in Fireworks Show at The Ranch — Entry to the fireworks viewing at the Ranch Events Complex is free and gates at the south entrance will open for vehicle entry at 6 p.m. Adjacent properties should be available as alternate viewing locations. Visit parking lots outside of the Ranch first, as wait times for entry and exit will be significantly less. Fireworks start around 9:15 p.m. and run about 20 minutes. Onsite snack trucks will be available and patriotic music will be played by Big Rob on local radio station 96.1 KISS-FM.

Niwot: Niwot’s July 4th Celebration — Pancake breakfast, 7:30 -10:30 a.m. at Niwot Market ($5 for adults and $3 for kids) for pancakes, sausages, eggs, green chiles, orange juice and coffee. At 9 a.m. concert by Niwot Semi-Marching Free Grange Band. Bicycle decorating starts at 8:30 a.m. and parade beginning at 11 a.m. with vintage cars, color guard, pets, decorated bikes, line dancers and citizens young and old. Parade runs from Cottonwood Square, across Niwot Road, along 2nd Avenue to Murray Street. Firehouse Museum open for tours before and after the parade.

Northglenn: Events will be spread across four parks for 2021. No fireworks this year. Here’s what is planned: July 4th Car Show at E.B. Rains Park from 8 – 11 a.m. Fox Run North from noon to 3 p.m. features kids activities and performers, live music by Tyler Stanfield Trio, food trucks and other activities. Wyco Park and Danahy Park from 4 – 7 p.m. Both locations will have food trucks, live music and activities. Mile Hi Groove performs at Wyco Park. Danahy Park will have live music by Blinker Fluid.

Parker: Fireworks on the Fourth — 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. at Salisbury Park. Shorter event than in past years. Attendees will have three options to choose from for their fireworks viewing experience: Drive-in only in the north Salisbury parking lot, tailgating in the main polo field parking lot, or viewing from the multi-purpose field. Gates open between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., depending on the experience you choose, and the fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m. Entry prices will vary based on the lot chosen. Salisbury Park, 12010 Motsenbocker Rd. Pricing and details TBA.

Sterling: Independence Day Celebrations: Fireworks displays dazzle visitors and locals alike on Colorado’s eastern plains. Sterling hosts its annual fireworks show off the beaten path at Pioneer Park on July 4. This display is preceded by live music with the first firework launching at dusk.

Superior: Downhill Mile Race begins at 8 a.m. Community parade at 9:30 a.m. Parade will follow Rock Creek Parkway and end at Community Park. Party in Superior Community Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food trucks, games, kids’ zone, vendor booths and more. Funk and soul band, The Burroughs, will perform live on stage. Also walk across the street to check out the new Community Center between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Grab-and-go food bites and music by Francis and the Wolf.

Thornton: A traditional 4th of July event — including food vendors, a beer garden, live entertainment, parachutists and “Red, White & BOOM!” Fantabulous Fireworks — begins at 4 p.m. on Sunday at 108th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

Vail: Vail America Days — The Town of Vail is excited to feature some incredible patriotic exhibits, on-the-move musicians and other surprises from Vail Village to Lionshead on Sunday, July 4.

Westminster: 4th of July Fireworks at Westminster City Park (10455 N. Sheridan Blvd.) Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.

“PLEASE NOTE: Due to uncertain regulations during our planning phase, there will be no pre-show entertainment or vendors this year,” city officials stated. “If you are interested in daytime festivities, we have partnered with the City of Northglenn, who will be hosting celebrations in 4 parks throughout the day, including a car show, face painting, music, and more!”

Windsor: Windsor Fireworks — Bring picnics, lawn chairs and blankets to Boardwalk Park to view the fireworks show at 9:10 p.m.

Winter Park: Winter Park is hosting a rodeo and concert and more.

Woodland Park: The Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration will be held from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on July 4th at Memorial Park in Woodland Park, CO. The day is filled with fireworks, music, a beer garden, performers, kids activities, a food court, fishing derby, bouldering, artists, crafters, flag raising and a three-on-three basketball tournament.

“Additional events on July 4th include a pancake breakfast and cemetery crawl. There is something for everyone to enjoy!”