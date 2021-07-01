FIRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4) – In addition to a fireworks display for the 4th of July in Firestone this year, there will be many other activities including a parade.
The fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m. at Miners Park, which is located at 170 Grant Avenue.
The parade will run from approximately 10 a.m. to noon. The start is at Thunder Valley K-8 and runs through Historic Firestone to Miners Park.
The evening events at the park before the fireworks start at 5:30 p.m. They include carnival rides and a classic car show.
Get more information on the firestoneco.gov website.