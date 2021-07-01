ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The driver in a suspected stolen vehicle sped off when deputies tried to stop him, and ended up crashing into a civilian’s car at 62nd and Washington Street on Thursday.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office said deputies tried to stop the driver for a traffic infraction near 54th and Tennyson. The driver got on Interstate 76, then Interstate 25, exited at 58th and then turned north on Washington.
Deputies were notified of a separate crash ahead and stopped chasing the driver.
Deputies were notified of a separate crash ahead and stopped chasing the driver.

The driver continued and ran the red light at 62nd. That's where he crashed into another vehicle.
The driver of that vehicle was injured and transported to Denver Health. The extent of that person’s injuries is not known.
The suspect driver is in custody. Deputies are transporting him to a hospital as a precaution.
The Colorado State Patrol is investigating.