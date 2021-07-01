Intense rain showers in northern Colorado caused flooding in some areas on Thursday. Greeley saw 3 to 4 inches of rain in about 60 minutes! This of course created quite the flooding situation in the area.
Pockets of heavy rain spread across the foothills and Denver area as well, with severe storms popping up in southern Colorado.
These storms were slow moving, thanks to the monsoonal flow now fully underway for Colorado. Monsoon season means a seasonal shift in the wind pattern. We tap into the Gulf of Mexico and Gulf of California for our moistures sources. And these storms tend to move slowly and stick with us for longer than our typical Spring or early summer storms that die off quickly. This is why the threat of flooding is so high.
We will continue to see rain and storms again on Friday, however they probably won’t be as intense as what we saw on Thursday. We should dry out a bit and warm up for the Fourth of July weekend. Thunderstorms are still possible with heavy rain, but we should see a lot more sunshine.