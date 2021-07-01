DENVER (CBS4)– The City and County of Denver issued a new public health order which updated COVID-19 guidelines. The updated requirements take effect Thursday, July 1 and continue through July 31, which mirrors the State of Colorado guidelines.
- Indoor events with more than 2,000 people will no longer require prior approval by Denver Department of Public Health & Environment (DDPHE). All indoor and outdoor events can now operate at full capacity with no restrictions.
- Face coverings are no longer required in Denver in any setting for children between the ages of 3 and 11.
- Per the state Order, face coverings are no longer required for unvaccinated people 12 and older in schools or Colorado Division of Motor Vehicle offices.
- Face coverings are still required for unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated staff, residents, and visitors in jails, homeless shelters, and emergency medical and other healthcare settings.
- Daily rapid testing or once-weekly PCR testing is encouraged for unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated staff in prisons, jails, homeless shelters, and emergency medical and other healthcare settings.
A federal requirement for face coverings on public transportation, including trains, airplanes, taxis, buses, Ubers and Lyfts, along with other ride sharing, continues. The Colorado requirement for face coverings in public-facing court settings also continues.
The City and County of Denver is still strongly urging all those who are unvaccinated to wear a face covering in indoor public settings, practice social distancing, avoid large crowds and get vaccinated as soon as possible. Vaccinations are free and readily available to everyone ages 12 and up, with or without insurance.
As of June 30, more than 73% of Denver residents 12 years and older have received their first vaccination dose and 66.8% have been fully vaccinated.
"As we continue to hear of severe cases of illness and even death from COVID-19, it only serves as a reminder that these tragic outcomes are nearly all preventable now," said DDPHE Executive Director Bob McDonald in a statement. "Vaccination remains the best way to stop the spread of the virus and limit the severity of infections. Anyone who is fully vaccinated is also protected against coronavirus variants including the Delta variant. Vaccination is easier than ever. Vaccines are free, documentation is not required, and many locations offer walk-up appointments."
Denver residents can visit the Denvergov.org website to find vaccination locations.