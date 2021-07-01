LARKSPUR, Colo. (CBS4)– The gates to the Colorado Renaissance Festival have been closed for nearly two years now, but if you’ve been biding your time waiting to take part in one of Colorado’s longest-running summer traditions, your wait is almost over. The 2020 festival was postponed due to COVID-19.

“It’s crazy at the Renaissance Festival this year,” says London Broil a juggling act performing at this year’s festival.

They have been waiting to perform their act in front of an audience.

“Do you see those woods behind us? We were right up there just camped out waiting in costume,” they joked.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced last year’s Renaissance Festival in Larkspur to be postponed, the performers everybody knows and loves are all ready to entertain.

“This is how they create magic, this is how they express themselves and them coming back through that gate to kind of start this whole process of getting this place moving again has been really emotional for a lot of people,” said Kristy Ekiss the Operations Manager for the Colorado Renaissance Festival.

While 2020 was hard for everyone, they say history shows after the dark always comes before the light.

“We’ve kind of been joking around here that after the plague comes the renaissance and after the pandemic, here we are!” says Ekiss.

The 2021 iteration of the popular Colorado tradition promises to excite with new attractions.

“We, for the first time in I want to say 14 years, have a birds of prey demonstration,” says Ekiss. “We’ve got a sword swallower we’ve got an all-led female group. We’ve got a new belly dance troupe.”

As always, they will have fan favorites, like London Broil, who have a renewed energy.

“We had that year to really realize how important this place is not just for us but the guests,” says Ekiss.

If you want to attend, another thing that has changed you need to be aware of is that tickets are now available online on the Colorado Renaissance Festival’s website. Tickets are on sale now for the festival which runs weekends through Aug. 22.

LINK: Colorado Renaissance Festival