LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Burn scars across Colorado from last year’s historic wildfires are vulnerable to flooding as the monsoon season continues. Flash flood threats lingered over the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar in Larimer County and the CalWood Fire burn scar in Boulder County.
An emergency operations center has been activated there in case it does flood. Lefthand Canyon fire crews say they are concerned about mud and debris sliding from the scar into the creek and toward Longmont.
“So when the rain comes, it washes all that soil right off the top, all the ash and soot. And the debris on the hillside that’s left behind on the hillside by the fire, so the branches and snapped off trees and so forth… they all start to run downhill,” said Chris O’Brien with the Lefthand Fire Department.
The Boulder County Emergency Operation Center for Boulder County has been activated with staff watching storms to give out warnings where needed.