(CBS4) – The Denver Broncos will welcome fans back to Training Camp in 2021! On Thursday they announced the dates and times that they will have training camp practices that are open to the public. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no autograph sessions with players will be allowed this year.
In-person fan attendance will take place at a total of 13 different practices at the end of this month and into August. Fans are asked not to come to the team headquarters in Englewood to watch the practices if they’ve recently tested positive for COVID or are showing any symptoms of being sick.
There will also be an event on July 31 the team is calling “Training Camp: Back Together Saturday” that a small number of fans will be attending. Specifically, the team described it as a welcome back to football celebration that “will be invite only with limited public access.”
The training camp dates that are open to the public are as follows, and subject to change based on weather or other unplanned events:
– July 28, 9:15 a.m.-12 p.m.
– July 29, 9:15 a.m.-12 p.m.
– July 30, 9:15 a.m.-12 p.m.
– July 31, 9:15 a.m.-12 p.m. (“Training Camp: Back Together Saturday”)
– Aug. 2, 9:15 a.m.-12 p.m.
– Aug. 3, 9:15 a.m.-12 p.m.
– Aug. 4, 9:15 a.m.-12 p.m.
– Aug. 6, 9:15 a.m.-12 p.m.
– Aug. 7, 9:15 a.m.-12 p.m.
– Aug. 16, 9:15 a.m.-12 p.m.
– Aug. 17, 9:15 a.m.-12 p.m.
– Aug. 18, 9:15 a.m.-12 p.m.
– Aug. 19, 9:15 a.m.-12 p.m.
Training camp takes place at the UCHealth Training Center in Englewood. Unlike in some previous years, there won’t be a team practice/scrimmage at Empower Field at Mile High that fans will be able to attend.