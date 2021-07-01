WESTCLIFFE, Colo. (CBS4) – Blue-green algae is keeping people out of DeWeese Reservoir in Custer County. The algae bloom is harmful if touched or ingested, so Colorado Parks and Wildlife is encouraging people and pets to stay out of the water.
DeWeese Reservoir is located just north of Westcliffe and it’s a popular fishing spot. Fishing is still allowed, but skin-to-water contact should be avoided.
“Fish taken from the water are safe to eat if properly cleaned and thoroughly cooked,” a CPW spokesperson wrote in a news release.
More Information From Colorado Officials
To determine if an algae bloom is toxic, officials use lab tests and test strips. Toxic algae can resemble thick pea soup, spilled paint on the water’s surface, and/or create a thick mat of foam along the shoreline.
If you see possible signs of toxic algae:
- Keep kids and animals out of the water.
- Don’t swim or wade.
- Don’t drink the water and know it’s never safe to drink water from lakes or rivers.
- When boating, avoid the areas with the algae.
- Clean fish well with potable water, and discard the guts.
- Contact poison control at 1-800-222-1222, or a health care provider, if people or animals have symptoms.
More information, including guidance for managers or owners of waterbodies or owners of pets can be found at colorado.gov/cdphe/harmful-algae-blooms.
CPW says the public “can help reduce the occurrence of blue-green algae blooms by preventing nutrients (nitrogen and phosphorus) from entering waterways through responsible use of lawn fertilizers, picking up pet waste and avoiding using de-icers that contain urea.”