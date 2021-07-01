(CBS) – Big Brother has announced the 16 all-new Houseguests who will embark on the 23rd season of the series when they move into the “BB Beach Club” during the live 90-minute premiere event on Wednesday, July 7th starting at 8:00 live ET/delayed PT on CBS. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand with the CBS app or Paramount+, where fans will also be able to watch the 24/7 live feed and find exclusive content throughout the season.

This season’s cast includes a Flight Attendant, Make-Up Artist, Start-up Founder, Farmer, Kindergarten Teacher, Forensic Scientist and an Attorney, among others. This all-new group is in for a high-stakes summer full of Big Risks and Big Rewards, where one wrong gamble could cost them everything. By the end of the premiere episode, for the first time in Big Brother history, the Houseguests will be presented with a double-or-nothing offer that may be too good to refuse.

CBS’ summer reality hit will again have three weekly episodes. Beginning Sunday, July 11th, the series will air Sundays and Wednesdays from 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT and Thursdays from 8:00-9:01 PM, live ET/delayed PT, featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.

Immediately following Big Brother‘s premiere event will be the return of the romantic competition series Love Island for its third season debut.

The following 16 new Houseguests will spend the summer competing for $500,000:

Name: Alyssa Lopez

Age: 24 (will turn 25 on 7/17/21)

Hometown: Sarasota, Fla.

Current City: Sarasota, Fla.

Occupation: Swimwear Designer

Name: Azah Awasum (pronounced AH-suh oh-WAH-sum)

Age: 30

Hometown: Baltimore, Md.

Current City: Baltimore, Md.

Occupation: Director of Sales Operations

Name: Brent Champagne

Age: 28

Hometown: Cranston, R.I.

Current City: Cranston, R.I.

Occupation: Flight Attendant

Name: Britini D’Angelo (pronounced BRIT-knee)

Age: 24

Hometown: Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Current City: Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Occupation: Kindergarten Teacher

Name: Christian Birkenberger

Age: 23

Current City: Harwinton, Conn.

Occupation: General Contractor Assistant

Name: Christie Valdiserri (pronounced val-dah-SER-ee)

Age: 27

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Current City: North Hollywood, Calif.

Occupation: Professional Dancer

Name: Derek Frazier

Age: 29

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Current City: Philadelphia, Pa.

Occupation: Safety Officer

Name: Derek Xiao (pronounced SH-ow)

Age: 24

Hometown: Baltimore, MD

Current City: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Start-Up Founder

Name: Brandon “Frenchie” French

Age: 34

Hometown: Camden, Tenn.

Current City: Clarksville, Tenn.

Occupation: Farmer

­­­Name: Hannah Chaddha (pronounced CHA-duh)

Age: 21

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

Current City: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Graduate Student

Name: Kyland Young

Age: 29 (will turn 30 on 7/13/21)

Hometown: San Bernardino County, Calif.

Current City: Venice Beach, Calif.

Occupation: Account Executive

Name: Sarah Steagall (pronounced STEE-gull)

Age: 27 (will turn 28 on 8/9/21)

Hometown: Boiling Springs, SC

Current City: Ft. Myers, Fla.

Occupation: Forensic Scientist

Name: Tiffany Mitchell

Age: 40 (will turn 41 on 8/5/21)

Hometown: Detroit, Mich.

Current City: Detroit, Mich.

Occupation: Phlebotomist

Name: Travis Long

Age: 22

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Current City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Occupation: Tech Sales Consultant

Name: Whitney Williams

Age: 30

Hometown: Portland, Ore.

Current City: Portland, Ore.

Occupation; Make-Up Artist

Name: Xavier Prather (pronounced PRAY-thur)

Age: 27

Hometown: Kalamazoo, Mich.

Current City: Milwaukee, Wis.

Occupation: Attorney