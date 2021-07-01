DENVER, CO (CBS4)- District Attorney Beth McCann announced Thursday that charges have been filed against a former Colorado Department of Transportation employee who is alleged to have stolen over $700,000 from the state between 2011 and 2020.
48-year-old Aaron Victor Ceja has been charged with two counts of theft, one count of money laundering and one count of embezzlement of public property. The prosecutors allege that Ceja made unauthorized purchases of gift cards, camping gear, video equipment and other items using his state procurement card (“P-Card”). Ceja is also alleged to have submitted fake invoices to CDOT from All Around Technologies, a company set up in a family members name which was found to be operated and controlled by Ceja.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation was called in by the executive director of CDOT in August of last year for investigative assistance into potential theft and misuse of a P-Card. The investigation led to Ceja’s arrest earlier this week — on Tuesday. The Denver District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case with its Economic Crimes Unit because the alleged crimes occurred in the city and county of Denver.
Ceja’s court date has not been set as of publication.