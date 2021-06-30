DENVER (CBS4)– Xcel Energy has begun installing smart electric meters for some of its customers. The meters give customers near real-time information on how much energy they’re using.
The president of Xcel Energy in Colorado said that the program has been in the works for years.
“To imagine a day when our energy future looked like customers had more transparency, more control and more visibility into how they used their energy, not only how they used their energy, but how they get it from increasingly clean resources on the system,” said Alice Jackson, Xcel Energy President, Colorado.
Every Xcel customer in Colorado, including residents and businesses, will receive a smart meter. The goal is to make that happen by sometime in 2024.