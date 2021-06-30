DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Westminster are searching for two vehicles that were seen leaving the home where a shooting happened on Wednesday afternoon. Officers rushed to what was initially called in as a disturbance in the 7700 block of Lowell Boulevard.
That call was upgraded to a shooting when officers discovered an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital.
Detectives continued to interview witnesses to determine what happened.
Police are searching for two vehicles that left the home before officers arrived: a blue, newer-model Dodge Ram with an unknown license plate and a tan or gold 4-door sedan with an unknown license plate.
Lowell Boulevard was closed between 76th Avenue and 78th Avenue during the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Westminster Police Department at (303) 658-4360.