WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Westminster’s 4th of July fireworks show will take place at Westminster City Park this year. There will be no pre-fireworks celebration there, however.
The fireworks will be set off at 9:15 p.m.
Westminster City Park is located at 10455 N. Sheridan Blvd. and there will be a shuttle system in place. Masks are required on the shuttles. Parking will also be available. City officials wrote: “Please use 105th Ave. from Sheridan, or the Christopher Fields entrance from 104th Ave. Handicap parking is located near the Fitness Center. Let parking attendants or traffic officers know if you require a closer spot.
Residents looking for pre-show entertainment are asked to consider the City of Northglenn’s Independence Day daytime offerings. They don’t have a fireworks show this year but they’ll have a car show, face painting and music.
