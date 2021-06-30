BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The University of Colorado at Boulder will end its indoor mask requirement on Thursday for most locations on campus. The university still recommends people wear masks if they are not yet fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
There are a few exceptions to CU’s announcement. Masks will continue to be required indoors in health care settings, child care settings, youth camps and on public transit.
Students attending the university in the fall will need to submit their COVID-19 vaccine information or an exemption form by September 15. For more information about CU’s vaccine requirement, click here.
All faculty and staff at the university are required to complete the vaccine requirement or exemption in the MyCUHealth Portal. University officials say the only exception will be faculty and staff vaccinated through CU Boulder Medical Services.