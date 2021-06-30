EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters at the Sylvan Fire continue to make progress with 44% containment on Wednesday afternoon. The fire is burning in the White River National Forest about 16 miles south of the town of Eagle.
So far the wildfire has burned 3,792 acres in timber and brush. The fire started on June 20 and the cause is being investigated.
The White River National Forest has issued a closure order for the area around the Sylvan Fire for public and firefighter safety. Sylvan State Park remains closed.
Fire crews believe this could be a long-duration incident because of the steep terrain, fuel types, and expected weather. However, estimated containment is set for Aug. 1.