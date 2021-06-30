(CBS4) – A woman from Oklahoma was swept 100 feet down a river in Rocky Mountain National Park earlier this week. It happened on Monday in the St. Vrain River approximately a mile from the Wild Basin trailhead.

National Park officials sent out a news release on Tuesday saying the woman slipped on wet rocks. While the water was carrying her downstream she was swept under some large logs. Eventually she was able to stop herself from moving further down the river by climbing up onto some debris. However, she needed help getting back to safety from there.

Members of Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue and other search teams came to her aid and checked her out after helping her onto dry land. She was able to walk out to the trailhead and turned down the opportunity to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The woman is 45 and her name is not being released.

The news release from Rocky Mountain National Park included the following reminder for visitors to Colorado’s foothills and high country:

Mountain streams can be dangerous. Visitors are reminded to remain back from the banks of streams and rivers. Rocks at streamside and in the stream are often slippery and water beneath them may be deep and will be extremely cold. Provide proper supervision for children at all times, who by nature, tend to be attracted to water. Powerful currents can quickly pull a person underwater.