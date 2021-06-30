CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
Filed Under:Pueblo News

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a series of vandalism incidents early Monday morning. In one incident, the suspect(s) defaced the sign in front of the Pueblo Christopher Columbus Monument with the word “Genocider.”

(credit: Pueblo Police Department)

Police also released a photo from a coffee shop on Union Avenue. The suspect wrote on the side of the business, “The homeless sleep 4 blocks away from your favorite Riverwalk spot.”

(credit: Pueblo Police Department)

The wall in front of the Center for American Values was also tagged with the word “exploitation.”

(credit: Pueblo Police Department)

The damage is estimated to cost more than $2,000. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mathews at (719) 553-2927. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to a felony arrest.

