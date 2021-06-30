PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a series of vandalism incidents early Monday morning. In one incident, the suspect(s) defaced the sign in front of the Pueblo Christopher Columbus Monument with the word “Genocider.”
Police also released a photo from a coffee shop on Union Avenue. The suspect wrote on the side of the business, “The homeless sleep 4 blocks away from your favorite Riverwalk spot.”
The wall in front of the Center for American Values was also tagged with the word “exploitation.”
The damage is estimated to cost more than $2,000. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mathews at (719) 553-2927. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to a felony arrest.