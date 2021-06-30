CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — Eleven men were arrested in Greeley last week on charges related to the sexual exploitation of children. Operation “Greeley Predators” was executed in correlation with the influx of visitors for the Greeley Stampede event.

(credit: Greeley Police)

“The suspects were attempting to arrange sexual encounters with a juvenile after responding to ads that were placed on websites commonly perused by suspects seeking illegal sex acts,” investigators stated.

They are each charged with soliciting a child prostitute, a Class 3 Felony, and attempted sex assault on a child, a Class 4 Felony.

  1. Omar Faruk, 25, from Greeley
  2. Gaylan Forbes, 58, from Fort Morgam
  3. Gustavo Garza, 47, from Greeley – Additional charge: Enticement of a Child, a Class 3 Felony
  4. Brian Homola, 43, from Loveland – Additional charge: Enticement of a Child, a Class 3 Felony
  5. Khary King, 43, from Estes Park
  6. Gilberto Luxlux, 38, from Cheyenne, WY
  7. Ryan Mannon, 42, from Greeley
  8. Sean Timothy McCarthy, 38. from Eldorado Springs
  9. Poe Reh, 35, from Greeley
  10. Brandon Salazar, 29 from Fort Collins
  11. Thor White, 34, from Greeley – Additional charge: Enticement of a Child, a Class 3 Felony

The Greeley Police Department partnered with Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Colorado Bureau of Investigations, Colorado State Patrol, and the Windsor Police Department in the two-day online operation.

 

