LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents of a mobile home park in Littleton grew concerned about wildlife living in a pond near their community once a construction crew started leveling the land this week and removing the water. Homeowners tried to save some of the animals and fish on their own, hoping they would find a new home at another pond and preserve the peaceful atmosphere just outside their neighborhood.

“Well this has been going on all summer, we knew that they were going to drain lake but yesterday they started draining the lake,” said Mike Ley.

He loves documenting wildlife just feet from his home and also catches large fish from the pond. When he saw workers pumping out the water, he tried to save some of the fish himself with a net but couldn’t get close enough because of all the mud.

“They don’t reproduce in still water so I mean it’s kind of important to save those bigger ones,” Ley said of some species.

Neighbors watched as the crew continued their work on Wednesday, they gave one of the workers a net so he could save some of the fish while in the mud. They watched as he was able to transfer some into another pond near their homes.

“There’s all kinds of aquatic life in that pond,” Ley told CBS4. “Of course the beaver and the muskrats can walk away but the fish can’t.”

Other homeowners also documented the process, wondering if more of the animals could be saved. They also hope the escape into nature from their homes isn’t lost forever when the crew is done leveling the land.

“The major concern was just saving the fish and keep ’em from dying,” Jack Epling said. “It’s just kind of nice to come out of the urban part and walk in there and it’s like you’re in a different, different world.”

CBS4 made multiple calls to the construction company working on site and the property owner, but has not yet heard back.

“We’re going to lose our wildlife sanctuary, which was pretty cool to have back here,” Ley added.