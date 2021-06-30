DENVER (CBS4)– U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm will visit Denver on Thursday. The purpose of her trip is to focus on the importance of clean energy, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Package, and reducing carbon emissions.
Granholm will join Sen. John Hickenlooper to tour a solar community garden that provides clean energy to residential buildings in Denver.
Then Granholm will watch the Colorado Rockies game with students from the University of Colorado Boulder. The students are from the winning team of the 2021 DOE Solar Decathlon competition.