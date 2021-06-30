CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm will visit Denver on Thursday. The purpose of her trip is to focus on the importance of clean energy, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Package, and reducing carbon emissions.

Jennifer Granholm, U.S. energy secretary, listens during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, June 24, 2021. The hearing is titled “Department of Energy and National Nuclear Security Administration on Atomic Energy Defense Activities in review of the Defense Authorization Request for Fiscal Year 2022.” (Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Granholm will join Sen. John Hickenlooper to tour a solar community garden that provides clean energy to residential buildings in Denver.

Then Granholm will watch the Colorado Rockies game with students from the University of Colorado Boulder. The students are from the winning team of the 2021 DOE Solar Decathlon competition.

