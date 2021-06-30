DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced a housing and homelessness recovery strategy on Wednesday. Hancock made the announcement at the city’s newest shelter which opened last week.
He discussed the steps being taken to accelerate Denver’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We plan to acquire and rehabilitate hotels and motels to help people stabilize, to help them exit homelessness and to help them enter housing. These acquisitions will deliver options for people in need much quicker than the traditional housing development,” said Hancock.
Hancock said this is the first step in several initiatives the city is planning to get back on track.