AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — The woman found shot to death in Aurora on Monday has been identified as 30 year-old Seteria Nicole Black.
Black was found lying in the grass outside an apartment complex at 695 North Dillon Way at approximately 11:20 a.m. That's a few blocks northeast of Interstate 225 and East 6th Avenue.
She had obvious traumatic injuries and was declared deceased on scene.
This case is being investigated by Aurora Police Department’s Major Crimes Homicide Unit.
There is no suspect information available.
Anyone who may have observed anything suspicious, or has information about this case, is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.