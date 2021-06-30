AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Children’s Hospital Colorado is trying to spread awareness about the importance of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED). They’re doing that by sharing an amazing story.
Kansas native Cooper Adams, 18, life was saved because school officials knew how to perform CPR and use an AED. Last year after wrestling practice, Cooper collapsed from a cardiac arrest. His coaches had trained recently in CPR and AED and knew exactly what to do. Cooper was taken to the local hospital, then transferred to Children’s Hospital Colorado where he was diagnosed with a genetic disorder his family was unaware of.READ MORE: Can New Housing In Colorado Keep Up With An Upcoming Surge In Job Growth?
“We believe that he was in the right place with the right people at the right time,” Cooper’s mom Kerri said. “His coaches saved his life with fast CPR and AED knowledge.”READ MORE: Aurora To Launch Fireworks From Bicentennial Park On 4th Of July
Not only did they save his life, but Cooper is now thriving. Thanks to the quick action of his coaches, Cooper didn’t suffer neurological damage. Cooper just graduated high school and plans to go to college for Information Technology.
About 70% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen in homes. If you are called on to give CPR in an emergency, you will most likely be trying to save the life of someone you love: a child, a spouse, a parent or a friend.MORE NEWS: Arvada To Launch Fireworks At Stenger Sports Complex On 4th Of July
To find out more about Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) you can visit: HandsOnlyCPR or Heart.org.