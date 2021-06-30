DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Wednesday! You’ve made it to the middle of your week if you work the typical Monday through Friday. We’re tracking a few areas of moisture flowing into the state today and that will help trigger showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.
Wind speeds over the state are on the light side right now and that means thunderstorms won't move very fast. We will see the potential for locally heavy rain in spots. Area burn scars will need to pay close attention to the current weather should the sky turn dark and stormy.
READ MORE: State Lawmakers Fight Back After Oklahoma Tries To Lure National Western Stock Show Out Of Colorado
Temperatures will remain at or slightly below normal for this time of year around the state today. The western slope should top off in the low to mid 80s with mostly 70s in the mountains. Denver and the eastern plains will see upper 70s and lower 80s.
We'll see more of the same over the next few days except temps will warm up a few more degrees by the weekend. The chance for showers and storms will actually go up a bit for Thursday and Friday before some slightly drier air arrives on Saturday and Sunday.