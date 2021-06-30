DENVER (CBS4) – Coloradans only have a few hours left to qualify for the state’s final Colorado Comeback Cash drawing worth $1 million. Gov. Jared Polis announced the lottery in order to incentivize COVID-19 vaccines.
To be eligible, Coloradans must have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Their information must be inputted to the Colorado Immunization Information System, the Veterans Administration immunization records database, or the Department of Defense immunization records by midnight on July 30.
In addition, Coloradans ages 12-17 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by midnight on July 4 will be entered to win $50,000 toward college tuition.
RELATED: Colorado Comeback Cash: 5 Vaccinated Students Awarded $50,000 Scholarships
The final winner of the $1 million drawing will be announced next week. To learn more about the drawing and eligibility requirements, click here.
RELATED: Mead Resident Is First Winner Of $1 Million In The Colorado Comeback Cash Giveaway