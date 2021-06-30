BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – There will be a big fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. at Broomfield County Commons Park to celebrate the 4th of July this year. It’s part of the 2021 “Great American Picnic” and there will be activities beforehand, too.
Shuttle service will be available to those who park at Legacy High School. Masks are required on the shuttles.
Family activities at the park start at 5 p.m. including inflatables, concessions and a bike parade. Adults can also enjoy a beer garden.
Get more information at broomfield.org.