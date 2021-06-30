ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — On Wednesday, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office announced one of their K-9 officers had passed away suddenly.
“It is with great sadness the [Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office] announces the sudden passing of K-9 Roman,” officials tweeted.READ MORE: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock's Plan For Homeless Includes Rehabilitated Motels For Housing
Officials said Roman passed away last Thursday, after complications from surgery for a life-threatening illness.
Back in May, officials said Roman underwent surgery for a twisted small intestine and colon.
Roman was able to return home with his handler after surgery.READ MORE: Deadly Shooting: Seteria Black Killed In Aurora On Monday
Just last week, Roman posed with officials from CoBank who donated $10,000 towards his vet bills — which total more than $20,000. Advantage Security, Inc. donated an additional $4,000 and Back The Blue K-9 Force covered the remaining $13,000.
On that day, officials said Roman was improving and gaining weight — and was cleared for basic obedience.
He died the next day.MORE NEWS: Woman Survives Being Swept 100 Feet Down Rushing St. Vrain River In Rocky Mountain National Park
“Roman, thank you for your service. Rest in peace buddy. We’ll take it from here. #endofwatch,” officials tweeted on Wednesday.