DENVER (CBS4) – Two road closures are in place in downtown Denver for events leading up to Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week. Starting on Wednesday, 14th Street will be closed from Stout to Welton Streets and Welton Street will be closed from 12th to 14th Streets.
The closures will allow crews to set up for Play Ball Park at the Colorado Convention Center. The event opens on July 9 and will include giveaways and autograph opportunities for fans of all ages.
The road closures will through 6 p.m. on July 16. Alternative travel routes are advised. For more information about MLB All-Star Week, visit mlb.com/all-star.