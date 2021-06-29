THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton’s city council will vote whether to overrule a denied permit to finish a pipeline which travels from Larimer County. Thornton owns water rights in the Cache la Poudre River northwest of Fort Collins, and has already installed part of a 42-inch welded steel pipeline.
The goal is to bring clean water to residents through 2065.READ MORE: I-70 Closed Again Through Glenwood Springs Due To Flash Flood Warning
Thornton needs to install more than 80 miles worth of pipes from the river near Ted’s Place all the way to the Denver suburb.READ MORE: Sen. John Hickenlooper Visits Denver Carpenter Training Center As Infrastructure Bill
Weld County denied a permit for part of the pipeline.MORE NEWS: Gregory Thomas Arrested In Washington For Murder Of Missing Commerce City Woman
In May, CBS4 reported of the many hurdles Thornton has since faced and legal action they took against Larimer County. The city has not ruled out taking similar action in Weld County if common ground cannot be reached in a timely manner.