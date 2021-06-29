BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – There may soon be hundreds more reasons why the name Medtronic will sound familiar. The company is building a major research and development facility in Boulder County and potentially bringing new jobs.

“You know we’re business to business so not many people know us, but one of the things we make is ventilators,” Bob White, Medtronic EVP and President of Medical Surgical Portfolio.

The company has been instrumental in the work to save lives during the pandemic, but it is also a leading manufacturer of numerous other lifesaving medical devices.

“Spine and cranial technologies, implants for the brain,” White explained.

To continue to lead, the company needs a new research and development facility, that’s why it has selected a new expansion location in Lafayette. This isn’t good just for the city, it’s good for the state’s economic recovery.

“It’s critical to Colorado’s comeback, that is exactly the kind of jobs we like, the company that we want to be partners with,” Pat Meyers Colorado Chief Economic Recovery Officer said.

Work to build a new campus covering over 400,000 square feet with room to expand was already underway as leaders made the groundbreaking announcement near the corner of Highway 287 and Dillon Road. The company plans to move positions from Louisville and Boulder to combine them in Lafayette, the new facility will host 1,100 employees to start.

“I think the reason we care is one, really high paying jobs, giving back to the community and being good stewards of the community.”

Completion is targeted for fall 2022 with plenty of room to expand.

“While the coast enjoys a reputation for technology, and that’s true, that’s earned, we believe that same environment exists here in Colorado,” White said.