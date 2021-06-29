GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Greeley police officer, Ken Amick, faces felony assault charges as he’s accused of using excessive force during an arrest earlier this month. Two fellow officers intervened after the arrest.

That force allegedly included a chokehold which was made illegal under the police accountability law passed by Colorado lawmakers following the death of George Floyd.

The man being arrested is Matt Wilson of Greeley. He is now in jail on a probation violation charge.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger spoke to him at the Weld County jail where Sallinger informed him Amick had been charged.

Wilson replied, “For an officer to be charged that’s crazy, felony assault?”

The charges were filed by the Weld County District Attorney’s Office following an investigation by Greeley police officials.

Wilson recalled, “I remember waking up on the ground after words and being told I could walk like a man.”

Police were called by people in a Greeley city annex building saying Wilson claimed he wanted to set the building on fire. Wilson denied that was the true.

“That’s crazy they said did I try to light that building on fire because I told the officer when he asked that question I said no.”

Wilson told CBS4 he was just in there to talk about fire suppression systems. He was arrested nearby at the Greeley City Hall and complained about the handcuffs being too tight.

Two other officers later intervened after Amick was perceived to be using a chokehold. The restraint is prohibited under last year’s police reform law that was signed into law.

Rep. Leslie Herod, a Democrat, was one of the sponsors of the bill. When asked her reaction to the Greeley officer being charged she replied, “I’m proud of the officers who stepped up and reported wrongdoing, and I’m glad to see that this is moving forward in the way that the bill intended.”

The law Herod sponsored requires officers to intervene when excessive force is being used.

Amick is also accused of kicking Wilson after he grabbed his hand during the incident. CBS4 attempted to reach out to his attorney. Amick is scheduled to appear in court in August.