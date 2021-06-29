GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – As forewarned, Garfield County officials closed Interstate 70 in both directions between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero at around 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday. The closure is in response to a flash flood warning which took effect minutes before the closure.
I-70 is closed both directions mile-marker 116 to 133, Glenwood Springs and Dotsero, due to a flash flood warning.READ MORE: 'Soupy Mixture Of Blackness' From Mudslides Forces Glenwood Springs To Alter How Residents Get Water
— Garfield 9-1-1 (@Garco911) June 29, 2021
The Colorado Department of Transportation says only local traffic will be allowed east of exit 109.
The stretch of I-70 has been closed numerous times in the last few days because of mudslide brought on by rain on the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
CBS4 Meteorologist Lauren Whitney says that warning is in effect until 8 p.m.
Flash Flood Warning near Glenwood Springs as heavy rain is moving in. #cowx #4wx pic.twitter.com/69uX7WhbmB
— Lauren Whitney (@LaurenCBS4) June 29, 2021
The Grizzly Creek Fire burned 32,631 acres in and around Glenwood Canyon.
Sunday’s main mudslide reached 80 feet wide and 5 feet deep in areas. On Saturday, the mud spread 70 feet wide and was 5 feet deep in places. Saturday’s highway closure lasted several hours.