CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Flash Flood Warning, Garfield County News, Glenwood Springs News, I-70, I-70 Closed, I-70 Closure, I-70 Traffic, Interstate 70

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – As forewarned, Garfield County officials closed Interstate 70 in both directions between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero at around 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday. The closure is in response to a flash flood warning which took effect minutes before the closure.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says only local traffic will be allowed east of exit 109.

(credit: CDOT)

The stretch of I-70 has been closed numerous times in the last few days because of mudslide brought on by rain on the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.

VIDEO: Rafters Witness Massive Mudslide Cascading Onto I-70 In Glenwood Canyon

CBS4 Meteorologist Lauren Whitney says that warning is in effect until 8 p.m.

The Grizzly Creek Fire burned 32,631 acres in and around Glenwood Canyon.

Sunday’s main mudslide reached 80 feet wide and 5 feet deep in areas. On Saturday, the mud spread 70 feet wide and was 5 feet deep in places. Saturday’s highway closure lasted several hours.

Danielle Chavira