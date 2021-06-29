DENVER (CBS4) – U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper helped negotiate an infrastructure bill touted by President Joe Biden. Hickenlooper visited a training center for carpenters in Denver on Tuesday as the president toured a transit facility in Wisconsin.
Hickenlooper says the investment in roads, bridges, public transit and high speed internet will be historic.READ MORE: Gregory Thomas Arrested In Washington For Murder Of Missing Commerce City Woman
He was one of 10 senators who helped negotiate the deal.READ MORE: I-70 Closed Again Through Glenwood Springs Due To Flash Flood Warning
“This will allow President Biden to move forward with the infrastructure that’s going to allow this economy to grow not just in the next decade, but the next 30 or 40 years,” he said.MORE NEWS: Friends And Family Pay Tribute To Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley In Memorial Service
Hickenlooper also says he’s working on making sure employers pay workers above the table and when companies compete for bids, the playing field is fair.