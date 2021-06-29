COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued two great horned owls on Tuesday when they got tangled in barbed wire and soccer netting. One young owl tore its wing in the barbed wire.
Officers had to cut the wire off to free the bird. The officer who rescued it says it could have been worse.READ MORE: Girls Sell Lemonade In Commerce City To Benefit Family Of Fallen Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley
“Typically with these guys, they tend to fly low when they’re hunting… Typically they will hit a fence, and they will actually break this bone up here in their wing when they get wrapped around. Now, for this guy, it looks like a lot of superficial (wounds). The wing is still actually in tact, the bone is not broken,” said one officer.READ MORE: 'Target Whoever They Could': 15 Vehicles Vandalized With Swastikas, Racial Slurs In Denver
He went on to say the owl would receive rehabilitation treatment in Pueblo.
The second owl was found dehydrated, exhausted and traumatized when officers found it tangled in a soccer net.MORE NEWS: State Lawmakers Fight Back After Oklahoma Tries To Lure National Western Out Of Colorado
CPW urges people to take down sports netting when they’re finished to prevent situations like this.